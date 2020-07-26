YSU announces President’s List, Dean’s List



YOUNGSTOWN -- Youngstown State University recently released the President’s List and Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester.



Area students earning President’s List honors with a 4.0 grade point average and/or Dean’s List accolades with their major included:



President’s List



Kylan Harper, Psychology, Zanesville; Maylea Tom, Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Intervention Specialist, Chandlersville; and Delaney Zimmerman, Exercise Science, Zanesville.



Dean’s List



Corin Tom, Dental Hygiene, Chandlersville; Maylea Tom, Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Intervention Specialist, Chandlersville; Delaney Zimmerman, Exercise Science, Zanesville; Caleb Snow, pre-business, Heath; Janessa Dennis, pre-Dental Hygiene, Cambridge; Kylan Harper, Psychology, Zanesville; and Hannah Hupp, Respiratory Care, Summerfield.



Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.



Miami University students receive degrees



OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to several area students during a virtual spring commencement experience in May.



Students earning degrees included Kyle Moss of Zanesville; Jonathan Perry of Zanesville, Tayler Smith of McConnelsville, Blake Stubbins of Zanesville, and Austin Williams of Zanesville.



With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.