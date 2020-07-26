The Cambridge City School District will offer an online learning option for any student in the district for the 2020-21 school year.



"We believe many parents in our district will make the decision not to send their children back to school in a face-to-face environment because of concern for their child’s health or because of what the student may bring home to a family member with health issues," Superintendent Dan Coffman said. "We understand their concerns and we will provide an online learning option."



According to Coffman, the online learning platforms are in place, the technology to access the platforms will be provided, and the academic support will be provided by district teachers.



"We believe our online option is the best option for our students if they are not comfortable returning to school in a face-to-face setting," Coffman said. "And then when they do return to a face-to-face environment, whenever that may be, the transition will be relatively easy."



The district will provide a Chromebook to students who need a device for online learning and will provide internet access to students who do not have the infrastructure to access online learning resources. The software platforms to deliver the curriculum also will be provided.



Coffman also has committed to full academic support from Cambridge teachers and staff and is creating a system where teachers will be available to provide academic help to students outside the traditional school day hours.



"Our teachers and staff know our students and want to teach them whether it is face-to-face or online," Coffman said. "We want our students to stay in the Cambridge City School District because we believe that is what is best for our students."



Online education this school year, if a student chooses that option, will not be the enrichment activities offered at the end of last school year. This fall, online courses will follow the same curriculum as the in-classroom courses. Assignments will be required and tests will be given.



"The online learning environment will look much different this fall than it did in the spring," Coffman said. "We have had time to prepare, implement the proper software platforms, and are training our educators to use that software. We will hold students who chose the online option accountable. Attendance will be monitored; grades will be given based on student performance on tests and assignments. The school year will run in quarters like it typically does so that credits can be awarded, and promotion can occur for the younger grade levels.



"Teachers will be assigned to online students and will be responsible for all aspects of their education for the school year," Coffman continued. "We will not put students and parents out on an island without support being provided for those students."



The principals and teachers at each building are already developing remote learning options that will be available this fall.



At the high school and middle school, the Edmentum platform and Google Classroom will be implemented as the main learning platforms with teachers having the ability to utilize the Edmentum curriculum or their own classroom curriculum for online learning assignments and activities. Teachers will also use Google Meet and/or Zoom to meet with students.



This summer, through funding provided by the Striving Readers Grant, middle school students can tryout the Edmentum platform and utilize the Exact Path program. Middle School students received a letter in the mail with information on how to access the online platform.



If a Middle School student is considering attending school online this fall, please contact Principal Heath Hayes at (740) 435-1144 as soon as possible. If necessary, please leave a message and someone will get back to you.



The online program at the High School, which has been in existence for several years, will be called the Cambridge Online Academy. If a High School student would like to enroll in the Cambridge Online Academy this fall, please contact Principal Jason Bunting at (740) 435-1100. If necessary, please leave a message and someone will get back to you.



An online option is being implemented at the elementary level as well with both Primary School and Intermediate School utilizing Google Classroom in addition to other educational resources.



"Our students will have full academic support from our teachers," said Elementary Curriculum Director Jill Clay. "We are providing the best resources and implementing the best software to address the needs of our students, but we know our teachers will be personally involved, as always, in the learning process of our students."



This summer, more than 60 elementary students participated in the Online Cats Camp for six weeks. Each student was provided with a Chromebook and joined an online lesson each day via Google Meet or Zoom.



Intermediate students considering the online option this fall should contact Principal Laurie Goggin at (740) 435-1182. If necessary, please leave a message and someone call you back.



Primary students considering the online option this fall should contact Principal April Massey at (740) 435-1111. If necessary, please leave a message and someone will call you back.



In addition, Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is still being accepted. For more information, contact Rose Marie Daymut at 740-432-5036 or Laura Carpenetti at 740-439-3895 in the student registration office. A registration packet is available on the Cambridge City School District website by clicking on the New Student Registration link (http://cambridgecityschools.org/new-transferring-student/).



The Preschool is also providing online resources for its students that include full support from the teachers. The Preschool is taking enrollment applications for the 2020-21 school year. Contact the preschool at 740-439-7592 to arrange to pick up an application for enrollment or visit the district website at http://cambridgecityschools.org/cambridge-preschool/ to find a link to the application.