Bexley police said a resident on the 900 block of Ferndale Place reported a robbery occurred about 8:56 p.m. July 14.

The resident was robbed and assaulted by someone who had gone to that person's apartment with weapons, according to reports.

No additional details were provided.

In other recent reports from the Bexley police department:

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Main Street reported two males in a silver pickup truck arrived between 9:06 and 9:59 a.m. July 8 and removed about 55 pallets from the rear of the store.

* A resident on the 700 block of Chelsea Avenue reported someone shot two rounds through the rear hatch of his vehicle between midnight and 8 a.m. July 6 while it was parked behind his house.

* A resident in the first block of South Stanwood Road reported someone entered an unlocked and open attached garage between July 5 and July 6 and stole three bicycles.