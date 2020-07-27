Dublin police charged several people with offenses involving liquor after responding at 10:46 p.m. July 11 to a report of loud music and a party on the 4700 block of Vista Ridge Drive.

According to police reports, the homeowners said their daughter had recently graduated high school and had friends over to host a "prom" because their actual prom had been canceled earlier in the school year.

The homeowners, a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, and their daughter, an 18-year-old woman, all were charged with providing alcohol to underage persons, permitting consumption of alcohol by underage persons and securing public accommodations for others for hosting the underage drinking party.

Those charged with underage alcohol possession include two 18-year-old Columbus men, an 18-year-old Dublin man and three 18-year-old Dublin women.

A 17-year-old admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages, as well, and police referred her case to a detective because she was a minor.

In other recent Dublin Police Department incident reports:

* Telecommunications harassment was reported July 14 on the 5400 block of Asherbrand Lane.

* A 23-year-old woman was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 13 on the 6500 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 30-year-old woman was charged with OVI on July 12 at Riverside Drive and Bright Road.

* Cash, gift cards, a college identification card and electronics, totaling $1,091, were reported stolen at 9:23 p.m. July 12 on the 7900 block of Melrue Court.

* A 60-year-old man was charged with assault July 11 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A 51-year-old man was charged with possessing drug-abuse instruments July 11 on Interstate 270 South.

* A bicycle valued at $550 was reported stolen at 7:45 p.m. July 10 from a residence on the 5700 block of Dalymount Drive.

* Two rings and a bracelet, together worth $16,500, were reported stolen at 2:44 p.m. July 10 from a residence on the 8600 block of Gavinton Court.

* A 42-year-old woman was charged with soliciting July 10 on the 5100 block of Post Road.

* A 29-year-old woman was charged with drug abuse of a schedule I or II substance July 10 on the 7500 block of Hospital Drive.

* A 31-year-old man was charged with OVI July 10 on the 3500 block of Olentangy River Road.

* A resident of the 4200 block of John Shields Parkway told police at 9 a.m. July 7 someone entered his vehicle overnight and stole a gold drawstring bag containing a ring with a multiple-diamond setting.

The man later called police and said he found the missing ring in the parking lot near some bushes. He confirmed nothing else was missing from his vehicle.

* Twenty dollars cash was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Stonewall Court at 12:27 p.m. July 8.

* Aggravated menacing was reported July 8 on the 5700 block of Parkside Crossing.

* Fifty dollars in property damage was reported at 3:39 a.m. July 7 at Muirfield and Carnoustie drives.

* A 45-year-old woman was charged with OVI on July 7 at Interstate 270 North near U.S. Route 33.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with OVI on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road on July 6.

* A 70-year-old man was charged with OVI at Avery Road and Tuswell Drive on July 6.

* A 25-year-old woman was charged with OVI on July 5 at Bridge Street and Frantz Road.

* Aggravated menacing was reported July 4 on the 6500 block of Wyndburne Drive.

* A 57-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 4 on the 3800 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* An assault was reported July 3 at U.S. Route 33 West and Interstate 270 East.

* A 24-year-old woman was charged with OVI on July 3 in the 5100 block of Emerald Parkway.

* A 67-year-old woman was charged with OVI on July 3 at North High Street near West Bridge Street.