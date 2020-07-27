Gahanna police said they intervened when a resident refused to let city code-enforcement workers mow his yard.

Police received a report at 10:05 a.m. July 9 that a Denwood Court resident would not allow workers -- who have the authority under city zoning to go onto someone's property and cut grass when they are in violation -- into the yard.

The resident was being confrontational with the city-hired lawn crew, reports said. Police stood by with a city zoning officer while the crew cut the lawn, reports said. The resident calmed down and went into the house as the crew was finishing, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A man who works for a business that delivers food said he was shot by a BB on Falcon Hunter Way, according to a report received at 8:31 p.m. July 9.

He said he was delivering food when he was struck in the shoulder by a BB, reports said. He declined medical treatment.

* A Landover Road resident reported hearing some sounds at 4 a.m. July 14 and noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the siding of the townhome, according to a report received at 8:28 p.m. July 14.

* A caller reported hearing the sound of multiple shots and seeing a vehicle backing down Rocky Fork Boulevard and Landover Place, according to a report received at 1:40 a.m. July 13. Police determined the noise was bottle rockets, according to reports.

* A manager and a customer were yelling at a business on Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 12:20 p.m. July 12. The caller was told to call 911. The manager said an assault was threatened, reports said.

* Four vehicle tires were cut at an Imperial Drive residence, according to a report received at 12:12 p.m. July 11.

* The side of a truck was scratched overnight by someone trying to gain entry on Lincolnshire Drive, according to a report received at 11:13 a.m. July 11.

* Two men were fighting in the restroom of a business on Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 6:14 p.m. July 10. Employees escorted them out. The manager believed the two men know each other and were goofing around, according to reports.

* Luggage was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Brookhill Drive, according to a report received at 4:58 a.m. July 10. A handgun was in the luggage that was stolen, according to reports. Some of the items were recovered in front of a Brookhill residence, reports said.

* A Green Meadows Drive resident told police a man was using her identification to purchase gift cards, and he had hacked her email and social media account, according to a report received at 7:14 p.m. July 9.

* A caller told police a man was yelling and cursing, possibly at an Academy Woods Drive residence, according to a report received at 6:31 p.m. July 9.

* An Abbington Place resident reported the theft of a vehicle at 6:31 a.m. July 9. The car was missing as the result of a repossession, reports said.