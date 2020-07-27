A $300 ladder, a $300 power washer, a $150 pair of sunglasses and a $50 phone charger were reported stolen at 2 a.m. July 19 on the 500 block of Forest Street, according to a Columbus Division of Police report.

A burglar is believed to have forced entry into a garage, vehicle and house and removed the possessions.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from the area:

* At 9:30 a.m. July 18 on East Blenkner Street, someone broke the window of a vehicle and removed a $3,000 set of golf clubs and $345 in cash.

* A $500 lawnmower was stolen at 4:55 a.m. July 15 from a residence on the 100 block of East Deshler Avenue.

* A vehicle was reported stolen between 2:30 and 7:30 a.m. July 20 from the 200 block of East Deshler Avenue.