Grove City police charged two men with felony counts of theft in connection with a shoplifting incident that occurred July 17 at a store on the 2200 block of Stringtown Road.

Officers responded at 1:34 p.m. to the store just after the theft occurred. Employees told them a man had stolen numerous items and placed them in two backpacks. The man dropped one of the backpacks while running from employees as he exited the store, according to reports. He got into a silver car driven by the second man.

An officer reported he was following a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Louise Place. He began a pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle, which was later found unoccupied and parked at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Southwest Boulevard, reports stated.

A resident at the apartments told police he saw a man wearing a gray shirt walking out of the creek bed located behind the complex. Officers went to search and found a man standing in the creek bed wearing a red shirt over a gray shirt. They secured him in handcuffs and identified him as a 34-year-old Columbus man, according to reports. He told police he had just put on the red shirt after purchasing it.

Officers identified the man as the suspect in the theft at the Stringtown Road store using surveillance video. The man told police the driver of the car was a 30-year-old Columbus man, reports stated. A short time later, officers found that man walking northbound on Broadway and took him into custody.

Police found several items that had been stolen from the store inside the vehicle. The items were returned to the store, which estimated their value at $1,837, according to reports.

Both men were arrested and charged on felony counts of theft, reports stated.

Earlier on July 17, police took a report of a socket set stolen from a store on the 2500 block of Columbus Street. The 34-year-old man's description and that of the silver car matched the descriptions that store's employees provided.

The man was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft from the earlier incident.

He was taken to the Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital for complaints of chest pains, reports stated. After receiving medical attention he was released by medical staff. As a police officer was unhooking a handcuff from a hospital bed to secure both of the man's hands behind his back, the man took off running.

The officer ordered the man to stop, but he kept running. The officer caught up with the man and tackled him to secure him in the handcuffs.

Police charged the man with an additional misdemeanor count of obstructing official business, according to reports.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident on the 3800 block of Parkmead Drive July 17 reported the theft of a flat-screen television and several pieces of furniture.

The woman said she and her husband had just moved to Grove City from Richmond, Virginia. She said they hired a moving company to package and store their belongings in Richmond. The company took the items out of storage on June 27 and transported them to Grove City.

The woman said she noticed the television and furniture were missing while their other belongings were being unloaded, reports stated.

She said she bought a new television then logged into her streaming-service account and noticed a new profile had been created on the account. She contacted the company and learned her account was being used in Honduras on her stolen television, according to reports.

The woman said she is not sure where the theft occurred, but believes her items were likely taken in Richmond.

* A resident on the 3800 block of Monterey Drive reported July 18 that two handguns and $460 in cash were stolen from her house. She said a debit card also was taken and two withdrawals totaling $160 had been made at bank machines using the card.

* A Zanesville man reported July 16 that his car was broken into the previous night while it was parked on the 4200 block of Kathryn Place. A pistol and jacket were stolen, with the loss set at $750, reports stated.

* An officer responded July 20 to a business on the 3900 block of Jackpot Road on a report a window was broken out in the foyer of the business, causing $500 in damage. The window was broken between July 15 and July 20, according to reports.