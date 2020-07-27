Two handguns were among possessions stolen from a vehicle July 16, according to a Hilliard Division of Police report.

A loaded 9mm handgun, an unloaded 9mm handgun, a projector, a tablet computer and a wallet containing credit cards, a driver's license, debit cards, a concealed-handgun license and $200 were reported stolen between 11 p.m. July 15 and 7 a.m. from the vehicle, which was parked at Heath Trails and Hawkstone roads.

Property loss was reported at $2,375.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A handgun, a holster and .380-caliber ammunition were reported stolen between 9 p.m. July 16 and 6:15 a.m. July 17 from a vehicle parked on the 5300 block of Davidson Road. Property loss was reported at $520.

* A wallet containing credit cards, a driver's license, insurance cards and cash was reported stolen between 11 p.m. July 15 and 6 a.m. July 16 from a vehicle parked on the 4900 block of Hollow Oak Court.

* Two bicycles, a bicycle pump, a seat cover and a lock, all worth a total of $690, were reported stolen between 5:30 and 5:50 p.m. July 7 from the 5300 block of Taylor Lane Avenue.

* A mountain bicycle worth $339 was reported stolen between 2 and 3 p.m. July 14 from the 2900 block of Snowberry Lane.

* A mountain bicycle worth $287 was reported stolen between 6 and 8 p.m. July 14 from the 5100 block of Davidson Road.

* A burglary reportedly occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. July 14 at a residence on the 4500 block of Crystal Ball Drive. Bottles of alcohol worth $100 were reported stolen.

* A burglary reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. July 16 and 7:30 a.m. July 17 at a residence on the 5300 block of Edie Drive. A purse containing money, a debit card and keys was reported stolen. Property loss was reported at $225.

* A laptop computer was reported stolen between 11:30 p.m. July 16 and 8:10 a.m. July 17 from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Bradford Drive. Property loss was reported at $1,680.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 6:15 p.m. July 17 at Veterans Memorial and Revere drives.

* A 31-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 4 p.m. July 18 on the 3800 block of Lyman Drive.

* An apparent attempt at breaking and entering was reported at Rock City Church, 4311 Anson Drive, between 12:45 and 1:25 a.m. July 3. A concrete block was used to damage a door and window, but no entry was gained.

* A burglary occurred between 7 p.m. July 4 and 12:30 p.m. July 8 on the 4500 block of Crystal Ball Drive, reports said. A video-game console and controllers, two handguns and an employee-identification card were reported stolen. Property loss was estimated at $800.

* Clothes, camping gear, cash, a credit card and two backpacks were reported stolen between 11 p.m. July 6 and 3 p.m. July 7 from a vehicle parked on the 4200 block of Green Clover Drive. Property loss was estimated at $170.

* A wireless receiver and cable box, together worth $375, were reported stolen between 1 p.m. July 5 and 6 a.m. July 6 from the 3700 block of Leap Road.

* A flashlight, wallet, credit cards, a set of keys, a 9mm handgun and $600 cash were reported stolen between 8:30 p.m. July 8 and 11:45 a.m. July 9 from two unlocked vehicles parked on the 2600 block of Anderson Drive.

Several other vehicles in the same area were entered around the same time, and surveillance cameras showed two men searching the vehicles before leaving on foot, police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield said.

* Police arrested a 23-year-old man for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, and another 23-year-old man for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, at 2:35 a.m. July 4 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

* A 50-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:30 p.m. July 4 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270 northbound.

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs at 6 p.m. July 4 on the 3600 block of Main Street.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 1:55 a.m. July 8 on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

* A 44-year-old Columbus man was arrested at 4 a.m. July 7 for receiving stolen property, a felony, at a hotel on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.

Police responded to a report of a stolen truck seen at a restaurant on Britton Parkway. Officers found the truck parked at a nearby hotel and arrested a man, who was taken to the Franklin County jail.

The vehicle was returned to its owner, reports said.