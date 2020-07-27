A 280-unit apartment development is planned in Columbus just west of New Albany.

Metro Development LLC wants to build the apartments on the west side of North Hamilton Road, near Central College Road. The location is north of the Hamilton Quarter development along Hamilton Road and visible from state Route 161.

Joe Thomas Jr., director of development for Metro Development, said the company plans to purchase the land from Homewood Corp. at the end of September and begin construction the first week of October. Construction would take about 24 months, he said, but apartments would be available on a rolling basis as work progresses, beginning about eight months after construction, in June 2021, he said.

The garden-style apartments will range from $1,100 to $1,400 in monthly rent, he said. These types of units tend to attract empty nesters and young professionals, he said.

The project represents an investment of about $31 million and is within the boundaries of the Columbus City Schools district, Thomas said.

Thomas said Metro Development has built six or seven nearby communities in Columbus since the late 1990s.

The proximity to New Albany means that residents can enjoy that city's amenities while still paying Columbus taxes, he said.

On June 23, the proposal was considered by the Columbus Board of Zoning Adjustment for zoning variances.

Columbus city planner Philip Bennetch said the variances were voted on in two groups. The BZA voted 3-2 to approve variances concerning lot widths, frontage lines and building setbacks, but it voted 4-1 against the other variance that would have allowed the developer to avoid building a road connecting the development to Upper Albany Crossing Drive.

Thomas said the city is reviewing the development's engineering plan. He said he anticipates a decision will be made at the end of August. Following that potential approval, Metro Development would need to obtain a city permit to begin construction.

