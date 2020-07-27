A 26-year-old Columbus man was arrested for failure to comply after fleeing during an attempted traffic stop at 7:48 p.m. July 17 at East Dublin-Granville and North Hamilton roads, according to the New Albany Police Department.

After the driver was stopped, officers found several loaded firearms in the vehicle.

The man said he had a concealed-carry license from California. When contacting the California Highway Patrol, New Albany officers initially weren't able to determine if the man had a license, so the firearms were impounded for further investigation of potential improper-handling charges. The man also had a switch-blade knife.

When asked July 23 whether the man has been charged for having the loaded weapons in the vehicle, New Albany police clerk Lauren Johnson said a charge would depend on the outcome of the pending investigation.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 20-year-old New Lexington man was arrested for OVI at 9 p.m. July 19 at New Albany-Condit Road and Summersweet Drive after officers were dispatched to the area for a crash. He was cited for operation without being in reasonable control of his vehicle.

* A 34-year-old South Bloomfield woman was arrested for OVI after an officer found her unconscious at 2:06 a.m. July 17 in her vehicle parked at the entrance to Maplewood Cemetery, 4585 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road. She also was issued a summons for drug paraphernalia.

* A 32-year-old Columbus man was arrested on a warrant and a 48-year-old woman was cited for riding on the outside of a vehicle after a traffic stop at 4:19 p.m. July 15 at state Route 161 and Babbitt Road. The subject of the warrant was not listed in the report and could not be located via a search on the Franklin County Clerk of Courts website.

* Breaking and entering was reported at 12:53 p.m. June 15 on the 3400 block of North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road. The garage door was open and items were missing, but there were not listed in the report.

* A 40-year-old Columbus woman was arrested after a traffic stop at 4:09 p.m. July 13 at Kitzmiller and Smith's Mill roads on Westerville warrants for driving under suspension and expired plates and drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. She also was cited for schedule I or II controlled substances.

* A 45-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to reinstate her vehicle insurance on a noncompliance suspension and a 35-year-old New Albany man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after their vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at 10:15 a.m. July 11 at Johnstown Road and Thurston Hall Boulevard. Both were released on their own recognizance.

* A 26-year-old Columbus man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. July 10 at state Route 161 westbound and Johnstown Road. He also was issued a citation for having an open container of alcohol.