According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, gold bars and jewelry, together worth $150,000, were reported stolen from a residence on the 3000 block of Hollenback Road in Lewis Center.

The report was filed at 5:31 p.m. July 16 and said homeowners had discovered the items missing after hired help had been in the home.

In other recent Delaware County Sheriff's reports:

* A resident of the 1500 block of Little Bear Loop in Lewis Center said he discovered deposits and withdrawals totaling $11,604 that he didn't make on his bank account. The incident was reported at 4:06 p.m. July 18.

* Homeowners on the 2700 block of Unbridled Court in Powell discovered on their home video-surveillance camera a man had entered their unlocked vehicle, taking several items, and had used the garage-door opener to gain access into the garage. Soon afterward, the man was seen on the video hurriedly leaving the garage. A pair of headphones valued at $20 was among the missing items in the incident, reported at 10:57 a.m. July 15.

* A manager at a construction site at state Route 315 and Home Road noticed a missing gas cap on a truck, then realized when he tried to start the vehicle that a catalytic converter valued at $525 had been stolen. The theft was reported at 6:39 a.m. July 11.

* Cash totaling $700 was stolen at a residence on the first block of Intermeadows Way, according to a report filed at 12:08 p.m. July 6.

* A riding mower, a log splitter and other items were stolen from a backyard shed on the 1000 block of Riverside Drive in Powell, according to a report filed at 12:54 p.m. July 3. The value of the stolen items was set at $6,200.

* A small wagon valued at $40 was stolen on the 4800 block of Powell Road, according to a report filed at 5:34 p.m. July 2.

* A designer purse and wallet containing cash, a money card and other items were stolen on the 9700 block of Sawmill Parkway. Loss totaled $3,151 in the incident, reported at 4 p.m. July 2.

* A resident of the 5000 block of Louden Drive in Lewis Center said $3,000 was paid to a contractor who failed to complete work on a patio. The incident was reported at 8:55 p.m. June 28.

* Two vehicles were reported stolen from a business on the 8000 block of Green Meadows Drive in Lewis Center. The first was found abandoned in Berkshire Township, according to a report filed at 6:52 a.m. June 25. Roughly 48 hours later, a second vehicle was discovered missing at the business.

* Cash totaling $10, a driver's license and credit cards were stolen at a residence on the 2900 block of Lexington Drive, Powell, according to a report filed at 8:21 a.m. June 23. The homeowner said he had checked his unlocked vehicle in the driveway and discovered the items had been stolen overnight.

Powell

* Loss was listed at $1,056 when debit and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle on the 3500 block of Village Club Drive, according to a report filed with Powell police at 5:49 p.m. July 15.

* Loss totaled $943 when a fanny pack containing a wallet, cash and a credit card was stolen on the 4000 block of West Powell Road, according to a report filed at 4:49 p.m. July 2.

* Pool cues and a leather case were stolen on the 800 block of Hillingdon Drive, according to a report filed at 5:31 p.m. July 1. Loss was listed at $100.

* Cash totaling $2,000 was stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Wootens Court, according to a report filed at 2:36 p.m. June 30.