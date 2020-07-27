The approaching summer storm season means the possibility of mass sheltering needed in case of flooding, heatwaves, and power outages.



With the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies are having to rethink sheltering procedures for anyone temporarily dislocated due to weather damage or other natural events.



According to Geri Beckner, director of the Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), one of the issues they are being faced with right now is the heat or if there is a power outage, trying to advise people on how to stay cool.



"We are under a little bit of a different scenario, the libraries are not opened to the public as far as telling folks to go spend the day for a few hours to go read a book," Beckner said. "We don’t have quite as many places to send folks as far as cooling centers and that type of thing."



Beckner said that in the event of a mass shelter need, they will be faced with figuring out a way to provide masks and meeting social distance measures and possibly looking at keeping families isolated together in smaller places.



"It’s a bridge we will have to cross as we get there and get looking at what options we do have available at that time," Beckner said.



She said in any type of event that would call for mass sheltering, COVID-19 could have an impact. "We would have to plan shelters around all the mandates and we would have to be able to maintain that six-foot distance between people," Beckner said. "We would have to be able to provide masks at our shelters and what we would run into then with social distancing needs would probably be the need to have to open more shelters than we would normally open because the shelters would hold fewer people."



Slowing down the spread of COVID-19 now, could help prevent a larger outbreak if mass sheltering were to become necessary.



The agency is looking at alternative needs for mass shelter if it were to be needed. "Now we need to be vigilant about practicing guidelines that are being put out until they have a vaccine," Beckner said. "Until they have a vaccine we would have to exercise more caution in providing shelter for people in the event of a natural disaster."



According to Beckner, a plan is in place for well-being checks on anyone that would need to enter a shelter. The process would involve a questionnaire, regarding exposure to or symptoms of COVID-19. Temperature checks would also be performed before anyone would be able to enter a mass shelter facility.



Beckner noted that while no one who is symptomatic would be allowed to enter, they would not be just turned away. Anyone with exposure risk or symptoms would be sent to the hospital for testing if testing is available. She said then, if needed, they would work with a local hotel or someplace to shelter them to avoid exposing anyone housed in a shelter or spreading the virus further.



Beckner also noted that in the event of a natural disaster where someone would have to evacuate their home, their first option should be checking to see if they can stay with a family member or a hotel and use the mass shelter as a last resort.