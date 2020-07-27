An Upper Arlington man recently reported he was accused of being a white supremacist on social-media sites.

The man, 35, reported the alleged incident at 1 p.m. July 7.

He stated that after he posted a "pro-police" article on two social-media sites, including an Upper Arlington discussion forum, he discovered someone had reposted the content on a different site and titled it "The Banality of White Supremacy."

The man said the repost also included several comments depicting him as a white supremacist, and someone posted his photo that was altered with him having a mustache similar to Adolph Hitler's.

Additionally, the man told police, he was concerned because a woman commented on the site, "If anyone is wondering, a quick trip to the Auditor's website can tell you where he lives."

The man declined to have police contact the woman, but he reported the alleged incidents to police "for his peace of mind."

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A 50-year-old man in the 2500 block of Shrewsbury Road was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly became involved in an argument with his male neighbor about 2:02 a.m. July 4 after the two said they were drinking alcohol in the neighbor's backyard.

The victim told police the man was soaking items, such as socks and rags, in gasoline, lighting them on fire and throwing them over his fence into the victim's backyard. Upon arrival, police reportedly saw the suspect holding a partially empty gas canister and observed a small fire in the victim's backyard.

After being charged, the suspect reportedly was taken to UAPD headquarters before being released to a sober adult.

* A Columbus man reported the theft of his bicycle valued at $650 from outside a restaurant on the 3200 block of Tremont Road between 5 and 6:30 p.m. July 10.

* Jewelry valued at $200, art objects and electronics, no values provided, and $200 in cash reportedly were stolen from a woman's residence on the 2700 block of Mt. Holyoke Road between 7:40 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. July 7.

* A woman on the 2400 block of Slate Run Road reported someone threw eggs at her residence between 7:55 and 8:50 p.m. July 5. She told police it was the fourth time her house had been egged in recent weeks.

* A 21-year-old Upper Arlington man who reportedly is autistic was found in the library at Upper Arlington High School, 1650 Ridgeview Road, about 8:30 p.m. July 9 after a family member reported him missing but told police his son's bike was found outside the high school.

* A man on the 2900 block of Wellesley Drive reported the theft of $1,500 from his residence between 8:40 a.m. July 7 and 8:40 a.m. July 8.

* A 29-year-old Columbus man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a valid license and driving with a headlight out after a traffic stop near Riverside Drive and Trabue Road at 2:25 a.m. July 6.

After the stop, the man reportedly refused an officer permission to search his vehicle, but a Franklin County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was called in and allegedly found two glass pipes with residue of an unknown substance.

* Shingles valued at $500 reportedly were torn off the roof of a building at Devon Pool, 2070 S. Mallway, between 8:15 p.m. July 9 and 7 a.m. July 10.

* A Columbus man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, OVI refusal within the prior 20 years and physical control after he allegedly was found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle with its motor running on the 1900 block of West Henderson Road at 4 a.m. July 11.

* An Upper Arlington man reported youths were at the construction site for Barrington Elementary School, 1780 Barrington Road, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. July 6.

The man said the youths were inside the structure and on the roof, as well as breaking glass and shooting fireworks.

Upon arrival, police didn't locate any youths but found "numerous doors and windows open" to the building, and that there was "open access to every building on the site." Additionally, glass to a cabinet inside the building was found to have been shattered.

* A picnic table valued at $500 at Miller Park, 1903 Arlington Ave., reportedly was vandalized between 5 p.m. July 3 and 10:30 a.m. July 6.

* A 22-year-old Columbus man was administered Naloxone after a taxi driver called to report the man was unconscious in the back of his taxi on the 1600 block of Fishinger Road at 8:55 p.m. July 9. The man was turned over to Upper Arlington Fire Division medics. No other information was provided.

* Police took a man, age not provided, to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital after someone on the 2200 block of Sandover Road reported he had taken LSD and locked himself in a bathroom at the residence.