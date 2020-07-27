A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the hand at 11:55 p.m. July 20, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

Officers initially responded to a gas station at East Broad Street and North Yearling Road but determined the assault had occurred near a pizzeria on South Yearling Road.

Two women on the 100 block of Pinewood Drive told officers they witnessed the altercation at a residence directly behind theirs on the 100 block of South Yearling Road.

The women told police they saw a man chase the 27-year-old and yell at him that he was "going to jail" before "nonchalantly" giving up the chase and walking into a nearby business.

The women did not know the man had been stabbed, according to the report.

Whitehall medics transported the stabbed man to a local hospital, according to the report.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

* A woman reportedly was threatening people "with a large knife" at 9:45 p.m. July 16 at Speedway, 4790 E. Main St.

Employees directed officers to a woman sitting in a vehicle with a large knife that she had placed on the center console.

As they began speaking to the woman, she grabbed the knife, placed it in a sheath and buried it in some clothes on the passenger floorboard, according to the report.

Officers placed her in handcuffs without incident.

The woman told police she was being "over processed" and someone had put something in her car's engine while she was using the restroom at the gas station.

An employee told police the woman had arrived alone, walked inside the store and then went back out to the parking lot, where she showed a knife and began threatening to stab people.

No one wanted to press charges, police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

* Officers responded to a local hospital at 7:50 p.m. July 21 on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was a 20-year-old Grove City man, who had been shot between 5 and 7 p.m. July 21 on the 1000 block of Country Club Road, according to the report.

The incident was under investigation, according to the report.

* A 35-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for OVI, felonious assault and driving with a suspended license at 6:50 p.m. July 19 on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired, according to the report.

While en route to the call, a woman flagged down officers to say her boyfriend had fired several shots at the side of an apartment building.

Officers then observed a man driving a vehicle that matched the description of the alleged shooter and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The man admitted to police he had consumed alcohol, and officers reportedly found an open can of beer in the vehicle.

The man denied having any firearms and said he "had sold them all."

The man's girlfriend told police that he did own a gun and had pointed it in her direction, lighting her with a laser, before firing it, according to the report.

The man failed field-sobriety tests and was arrested for OVI. Records showed he had been charged with domestic violence in Florida and Ohio, and he also had prior OVI charges.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside the apartment.

* A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested for breaking and entering at 1:25 a.m. July 20 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street.

* A 34-year-old Whitehall woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at 12:35 a.m. July 15 on the 900 block of Duke Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 9:15 p.m. July 16 on the 4400 block of East Main Street and at 8:55 p.m. July 17 on the 4500 block of Saint Anthony Lane.

* A 39-year-old Columbus man was arrested for assault at 10:45 a.m. July 19 on the 3600 block of East Broad Street.