A dress worth $100, shoes worth $100, $100 in cash, a gym bag, backpack and children's backpack worth $50 apiece, keys, a driver's license and assorted credit cards were stolen between 2:50 and 4 p.m. July 14 from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road, according to a recent Worthington Division of Police report.

A woman said she parked her vehicle near a trail and concealed her possessions under a cargo cover.

She told police that people in a vehicle next to hers might have witnessed her attempt to hide the items.

When she returned to her vehicle, the back windows on the driver's side and passenger side had been broken and her possessions were gone.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* Camera equipment valued at $6,000 was reported stolen between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 15 from Perry Park, 2300 Collins Drive.

The owner of the equipment said she accidentally left it in the park. When she returned to retrieve it, the equipment was gone.