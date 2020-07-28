After conducting a survey to gain residents’ opinions about a designated outdoor refreshment area -- commonly referred to as a DORA -- downtown, Dublin City Council members have decided to spend more time exploring options and gaining feedback from adjacent neighborhoods.

A DORA would allow patrons of restaurants and bars who are 21 years old and older to buy alcoholic beverages and then take them outside of an establishment anywhere within the DORA boundaries.

An survey was posted online July 9 to gather feedback, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a Dublin public affairs officer.

Results show 85% of respondents supported the creation of a DORA, said Alison LeRoy, director of community events for Dublin.

Council members July 27 discussed the importance of additional conversations with neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed area, as well as a possible pilot in the fall with more research during the winter.

The proposed area for the DORA is about 14.2 acres, Weisenauer said, within the downtown Dublin area, which includes the Historic District and the Bridge Park development.

If council decides to move forward, the city would complete an Ohio Division of Liquor Control application and then publish a notice for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation. Between 30 and 60 days after the initial publication of the notice, City Council members could approve or disapprove the application by resolution.

If council approves the application, City Manager Dana McDaniel would then file the application with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Weisenauer said.

If the state would approve the application, council members would then have the ability to vote to determine specific boundaries, any exemptions within those boundaries and the hours the DORA would be active, Weisenauer said.

City Manager Dana McDaniel advised council to start with the proposed area and then restrict the DORA via timing, events or geography.

“You hold all the cards at the end of the day,” he said.

