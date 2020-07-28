Hilliard City Council will undertake an immediate search for a new clerk of council to succeed Lynne Fasone, who is departing after 15 years as a city employee.

Fasone announced her resignation Tuesday, July 28.

She has accepted a job as a city clerk in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Fasone had served as Hilliard clerk of council since August 2005.

“I have truly enjoyed working with City Council, residents and business owners," she said.

"I will miss everyone here. This new opportunity with the city of Panama City Beach allows me to move closer to family and friends while utilizing the skills I have developed over the past 15 years."

As clerk of council, Fasone managed the administrative operations and activities of council and served as the primary day-to-day liaison between council and other elected officials, the former mayor, the city manager, department directors, city staff and residents.

The clerk also includes preparing ordinances and resolutions for council meetings, overseeing the recording of meetings and preparing meeting minutes, according to communications director David Ball.

Council president Andy Teater said Fasone will be missed.

"For more than 15 years, (Fasone) has worked with many different council members, and all appreciated her professionalism, dedication and knowledge,” Teater said. “Her devoted work with businesses and community members has made Hilliard better. We wish her the best in this new chapter in her life.”

Fasone earned her certification as a Master Municipal Clerk in 2014 and a Certified Municipal Clerk in 2009. She has been a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians since 2018.

Fasone served as City Council’s appointment to the Destination Hilliard Steering Committee from 2011-14 and as council’s representative to the Shade Tree Commission from 2010-17. She was secretary of the Charter Review Commission from 2017-18.

Prior to coming to the city, Fasone was a legal secretary and administrative assistant at the law firm Baker Hostetler LLP.

