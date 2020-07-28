The option for outdoor dining with alcoholic beverages in the Old Hilliard district will continue through October and will be permitted on Sundays.

Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall on July 28 issued an executive order extending the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, through Oct. 31.

The DORA had been set to expire Aug. 15.

“This order allows additional opportunities for the public to enjoy dining in Old Hilliard and support area businesses while still providing additional outdoor seating areas for appropriate social distancing during this global pandemic,” Crandall said.

City Council initially approved legislation in May to expand the DORA boundaries and to add additional dates for the DORA in Old Hilliard, but due to the DORA’s popularity, City Council gave Crandall the authority to extend the event, said David Ball, the city’s director of communications.

Crandall said in May that the hours might be extended later in the year.

In addition to continuing the current DORA hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, the new order allows for Sunday hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Sunday, Aug. 2.

Since it was first established in 2018, Hilliard’s DORA has expanded, and at the end of last year it included seven venues: Abner’s Casual Dining, 4051 Main St.; Otie’s Tavern and Grill, 5344 Center St.; Sports on Tap, 4030 Main St.; the Old Bag of Nails Pub, 4065 Main St.; Local Cantina, 3975 Main St.; Starliner Diner, 4121 Main St.; and Legacy Smokehouse, 3987 Main St.

Abner’s was removed from the DORA earlier this year.

The DORA boundaries were expanded in May to include the south side of Main Street from a point just west of Madison Street, east to a point just east of North Street.

Last year, only a section of the south side of Main Street between approximately Center and Norwich streets was included in the DORA.

