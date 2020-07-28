South-Western City Schools announced Tuesday, July 28, it will start the 2020-21 school year in a 100% remote-learning model.

Superintendent Bill Wise posted the decision in a letter to families July 28 on the district website.

He said data regarding COVID-19 coronavirus positivity rates, case counts and trend lines from Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health "are not conducive to opening schools in a hybrid model."

The district expects its operations will largely be similar to the remote-learning model it used for the last two months of the past school year, Wise said.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks, he said.

South-Western had planned to open the school year on Aug. 27 with a temporary blended-learning model before moving to a traditional in-person model on Sept. 21 if conditions allowed.

