Whitehall City Schools has joined the growing number of central Ohio school districts that will employ online learning only when classes resume late this summer.

On July 29, the district announced via its website that it will begin the 2020-21 school year “in a 100% remote model” Aug. 31.

Whitehall schools will remain in a remote model until at least the end of the first quarter, Oct. 23, when the district will reassess.

Whitehall’s announcement followed similar declarations made July 28 or 29 by Columbus City Schools, South-Western City Schools, Westerville City Schools and Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools.

Ty Debevoise, director of marketing and communications for Whitehall schools, said the decision was made after a July 28 conference with Franklin County Public Health officials and other central Ohio public school superintendents indicated that the contagion rate and number of positive COVID-19 cases was not ebbing in Franklin County.

Based on the level of reported spread of COVID-19, a hybrid model in which half of the district’s 3,400 students attended classes at one of the five school buildings “was not conducive” to containing the virus, Debevoise said.

District Superintendent Brian Hamler said he hopes students can return to the buildings during the school year.

“It is our hope and belief that conditions will improve, allowing us to move to a hybrid model at some point this school year," he said. "We will continue meeting weekly with local health officials to monitor trends in hopes that we see a continued decline in confirmed COVID cases and positivity rates.”

In an online statement, Hamler asked the community to take the necessary steps that could allow for the return of students to classrooms.

“I am pleading with our school community to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands often," he said. "We are truly all in this together and our community’s response will determine how quickly we are able to return to the classroom."

The decision does not require a vote of the Whitehall school board, but its members will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Whitehall-Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Road.

Board members will be asked to adopt the district’s learning plan for the 2020-21 school year, Debevoise said.

The plan calls for all students to attend in-person classes if Franklin County is at a Level 1 on Gov. Mike DeWine’s Public Health Advisory Alert System; a hybrid plan if at Level 2; and remote learning if at Level 3 or 4.

“The health department strongly recommended that schools start remotely at least for the first quarter, so we will follow their recommendations," board president Mike Adkins said. "We tried to get the kids back in classroom, but the numbers are still just too high in Franklin County."

Some Whitehall students will not return to classrooms this year under any conditions.

Whitehall schools offered the opportunity to register for an all-year-long online academy, with 430 students accepting the offer, Debevoise said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo