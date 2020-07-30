Two popular events have joined the list of cancellations caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The 48th annual Greek Festival was set for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

The 55th annual Columbus Oktoberfest was scheduled for Sept. 11-13 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.

One Oktoberfest tradition, the Meiler Vier, will continue as a virtual event.

In lieu of the 4-mile road race around the fairgrounds to kick off weekend, participants are encouraged to run or walk the four miles between Sept. 11 and 13. Those doing so will receive a Meiler Vier shirt, a special offer from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus und Restaurant and a finisher medal. Participants can register at m3ssports.com/events/oktoberfest-meiler-vier.

Both the Greek Festival and Oktoberfest are expected to resume in 2021.

