Grandview Heights Schools Superintendent Andy Culp will recommend at a special school board meeting Saturday, Aug. 1, that the district begin the school year with full-time distance learning.

The board will hold a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The meeting will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/grandviewheightsschools.

In a note sent to families July 29, Culp said Franklin County Public Health presented a new recommendation July 28 to central Ohio superintendents that districts begin the school year with distance learning. That recommendation was based on COVID-19 coronavirus case counts, positivity rates and trend data, Culp said.

On July 22, the Grandview school board approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year with three school-based "pathways" the district could pivot among as needed. Those models were 100% in-person classes, 100% distance learning and a hybrid model in which each student would spend a portion of each day in school and the remainder of the day engaged in learning activities at home.

Culp told the board July 22 that if school was opening on that day, the hybrid model would have been used.

Grandview’s first day of school will be Aug. 17.

