M/I Homes is planning a follow-up to its first set of houses built in the Grandview Yard development.

The builder will expand its "City Collection" series by constructing 35 houses west on 3.5 undeveloped acres west of Bobcat Avenue, just south of the intersection of West Third Avenue. The houses will be built fronting both Bobcat Avenue and Edgehill Road.

"The City Collection is a new concept for us in central Ohio," said Josh Barkan, vice president of land for M/I Homes. "We've tried it out and had success in Chicago, Indianapolis and other areas of the country and Grandview Yard is a perfect location for the concept."

Houses in the City Collection are designed for an urban setting. They offer smaller lots and are built closer together, he said.

"We think these homes offer a good transition from the more commercial part of Grandview Yard and the adjacent residential neighborhood," Barkan said.

The houses will range from about 1,900 to 2,700 square feet, and all will include patios and rear-alley load garages, Barkan said. Some houses will include basements.

The prices are expected to range from $500,000 to $700,000, he said.

The same concept was used for M/I's first project at the Yard, the Homes at Grandview Yard.

That development will include 79 houses.

The first residents began moving into the Homes at Grandview Yard last summer, Barkan said.

The remaining houses in the development are expected to be completed and be ready for occupancy by next summer, he said.

M/I is building similar houses at the Founders Park development in the nearby Harrison West neighborhood, Barkan said.

The Grandview Yard projects are mostly attracting young professionals with small families or older adults looking to downsize from larger residences but who want to remain in or move to the Grandview community, Barkan said.

"Grandview itself is a great draw with its walkability and all the shops and restaurants in the Yard and along Grandview Avenue," he said. "You have access to the Olentangy Trail and it's close to the Arena District and downtown (Columbus)."

The Grandview planning commission July 15 approved the developer's application for a major site-plan review for a certificate of appropriateness.

"This is really a continuation of what I think has been really good work and very good execution of a plan previously approved by the planning commission and executed by M/I," said Brian Ellis, president and COO of Nationwide Realty Investors, the developer of Grandview Yard.

The Homes at Grandview Yard "have been very well received in the market," he said.

"We're back to complete the final phase of this development."

