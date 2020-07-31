Darren Shulman, who has served as the city of Delaware’s city attorney since June 2011, has been hired for the same position by Upper Arlington.

Shulman was hired by City Council during a special meeting July 28.

Shulman will start Sept. 1 and is replacing Jeanine Hummer, who is retiring Aug. 31.

According to information provided by the Upper Arlington City Manager’s Office, Shulman has a political science degree from Northwestern University and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School. He also has a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

Shulman also has served as associate legal counsel for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, an assistant prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County, Ohio, and as an associate for Crowell & Moring LLP in Washington, D.C.

“I couldn't be more excited to join the Upper Arlington team,” Shulman said. “I have always considered Upper Arlington to be an A-plus city with excellent staff and impressive community engagement, and that perception was confirmed during my interview process.”

Shulman’s annual salary will be $175,000, and his benefits could range from $29,540 to $47,460, depending on which plan he chooses.

