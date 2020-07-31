A resident of the 700 block of Woodford Way told Delaware police she recently was scammed out of $15,000.

The woman said she previously had made a software purchase, but someone ostensibly connected to the transaction called and told her a certain amount of money inadvertently had been refunded to the victim's bank account.

The victim remitted the money as requested but later learned she had been scammed, reports said.

The incident was reported at 12:38 p.m. July 23.

Another resident's $500 laptop computer was stolen in a scam reported at 9:47 a.m. July 25.

The resident of the 100 block of Crafton Court posted the computer for sale on a website and was contacted by an individual who agreed to buy it, reports said.

The victim shipped the computer to an address in Florida but never received payment, according to reports.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A resident of the 400 block of North Liberty Street reported at 12:24 a.m. July 24 the theft of his wallet during a gathering at his residence.

The wallet contained $100 cash and credit and debit cards, reports said.

* A person was charged with possession of narcotics at 12:59 a.m. July 26 on the first block of West William Street.

* A motorist was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on the first block of East William Street at 11:28 p.m. July 24.

* A structure fire reported at 7:12 p.m. July 21 on the first block of Bernard Avenue is being investigated as arson, reports said.

* A cellphone was reported stolen from a residence on the 500 block of Supreme Court at 10:16 a.m. July 20.

* A resident of the 300 block of North Washington Street said he recently learned two unauthorized checks were drawn on his personal account by an unknown individual.

The loss totaled $500 in the incident, reported at 9:10 a.m. July 13.

* Officers were summoned to the 1800 block of Columbus Pike at 5:23 p.m. July 13, when a man reported he returned to his parked vehicle and noticed one of the side windows had been shattered.