Residents are invited to comment during a virtual public hearing Monday, Aug. 3, regarding a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area proposed for Gahanna's Creekside District.

The proposal would allow individuals to walk within the DORA boundaries with an alcoholic beverage purchased from a participating establishment with a liquor permit.

The proposed boundaries are Big Walnut Creek to the west, High Street to the east, Granville Street to the south and North Street to the north.

There are currently six qualified permit holders who have expressed interest in participating in the DORA: Barrel & Boar, Local Cantina, Signatures Mill Stone Tavern, Old Bag of Nails Pub/Pour House, Nostalgia Brewing and Stadium Bar & Grill.

Residents may participate in the 7 p.m. hearing by calling 513-306-4583 and adding the conference identification number 871 070 702#.

To speak during the public hearing, email name and phone number to april.beggerow@gahanna.gov no later than one hour prior to the meeting.

A formal application to establish a DORA in the district was filed with the council office by Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin, in partnership with the Creekside District Alliance, on June 24.

“Filing of the application was the culmination of many months of collaborative discussion and evaluation with businesses in the Creekside District,” Jadwin said. “We are excited to be able to take this next step forward in establishing a DORA in our downtown area, as DORAs have proven to be very effective in many cities in drawing foot traffic that supports local businesses. This is particularly important at a time when so many of our restaurants and businesses are challenged by the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.”

Lew Griffin, CDA president, said a DORA would be a great addition to the Creekside District and could increase revenue for some businesses.

The proposed hours and days of the DORA would be 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The application also includes a plan to ensure public safety, as required by state law.

Jeff Spence, Gahanna police chief, said measures that would be implemented as part of the plan would help keep the DORA a safe and enjoyable space for guests and aid in the success of Creekside businesses.

For more information, including the full application, go to gahanna.gov/city-council/.

