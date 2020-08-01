100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The Rev. F. J. Bryson gave his farewell message at the First Presbyterian Church. Bryson had been pastor of the church for the past six years.



— Due to the heavy traffic in the Pennsylvania Railroad yards in Alliance, three yardmasters were to be added to the force, including G.C. McDaniels and E.B. Oswalt. The third man, not named, had been on duty for some time, it was said.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— In one of the lightest primary votes ever recorded in Alliance history — 565 Democratic votes and 1,266 Republican votes cast — Wade W. Shidler won the Republican nomination to run as Alliance’s mayor, defeating W.H. Wilhelm, 957-312. Shidler was to run agianst Democratic nominee J. Harold Hogan, who was unopposed in the primary and received 516 complimentary votes. The current Mayor, Sam Kirkland, was to run for an at large councilman’s seat.



— In Sebring primary voting, Mayor E.F. Harman was selected as the Democratic nominee after beating W. Leslie Hawk, 156-75. Phillip A. Schroeder, the Republican nominee who was unopposed, polled a complimentary vote of 119.



— Sebring’s Pfc. Jack D. Perkins was awarded a Bronze Star for heroic achievement on Feb. 25 in Holland while serving with the 75th Division. The first man to cross the Maas River at Meer during a mission to secure vital enemy information, he displayed courage as he traversed a mine field and trip flares to a position between two machine gun positions, from where he was able to gain the needed information.



— Sebring’s Wayne W. Burgess, serving with an infantry unit in Germany, was awarded a Bronze Star for his actions as a communications specialist. Company F had advanced to the Siegfried Line defenses with the mission of taking a portion of the defenses. The company was met with heavy fire, causing several casualties. Sgt. Burgess, the only remaining communications man, was at the front of the attacking unit and maintained communications with the battalion observation post leading to a successful advance.



— Alliance’s A.F. Morris Jr. was promoted from ensign to lieutenant, junior grade.



— Approximately 500 gathered to pay honor to John H. Grate, state commander of the Grand Army as well as the John C. Fremont Post of the GAR in Alliance, as he celebrated his 100th birthday with a ceremony at the Moose Temple on Aug. 1, the date of his birth. He was just one of 240 GAR members surviving, including 23 in Ohio — four of those being members of the Fremont Post, including John Conrad, 99, Hiram Conrad, 96, and Oakley Bailey, 102. (It was noted that other Civil War veterans may also be alive but not members of a GAR post). Grate was a retired farmer, wheelwright and carpenter. Chief Justice Carl V. Weygandt of the Ohio Supreme Court was the keynote speaker



— T. Harold Glover, visiting professor of biology, and J.W. Rafeld, physical education, were added to the staff at Mount Union.



— The Rev. J.L. Krohn was installed as pastor of the United Presbyterian Church in Sebring.



— Alliance’s Sgt. William H. Santschi, 20, was the youngest man in his class of 98 officer cadets to receive the commission of infantry second lieutenant at the Leadership and Battle School in Italy.



— Alliance’s Pfc. Michael Bugara, member of the 143rd Infantry of the 36th "Texas" Division, was awarded the Bronze Arrowhead for his role in D-Day.



— Alliance soldiers Pfc. Virgil W. Stanford and Pfc. Clarence J. Taylor, members of Company L, 152nd "Indiana" Infantry serving in the Philippines, were both awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Robertson Supply Co. announced it would break ground for a new warehouse in the 500 block of West Main Street. The structure, measuring 22,000 square feet, was to cost $225,000.