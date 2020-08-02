ZANESVILLE — Genesis HealthCare System will build a new Genesis Orthopedic Center to continue growing and expanding high-quality orthopedic care for residents of southeastern Ohio. The new Genesis Orthopedic Center will be located on the land directly across from Northside Pharmacy between Bell Street and Maple Avenue.



"We are pleased to grow and enhance our orthopedic services for the residents of our communities," said Matthew Perry, president and CEO, Genesis HealthCare System. "The new center will combine our orthopedic services in one convenient location, making it easier for patients. It also provides an opportunity to add additional orthopedic providers such as surgeons, sports medicine physicians, advanced practice providers, athletic trainers and rehabilitation specialists to our growing Genesis orthopedic team."



The new orthopedic facility will feature state-of-the-art patient treatment spaces, physical and occupational therapy, and imaging studies. The center will have ample parking and will be conveniently located near the Genesis Surgery Center and Genesis Hospital. Other features include a covered drop-off/pick-up area at the main entrance and a dedicated ambulette drop-off.



Groundbreaking for the Genesis Orthopedic Center will take place in the fall with the facility expected to open in 2021. APG Architects in Zanesville designed the new center, and most of the construction will be done by local contractors when feasible.



Orthopedic services at Genesis are currently divided between the Genesis Neuroscience & Orthopedic Center attached to Genesis Hospital and the Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine office on Bethesda Drive. The new facility will bring all the providers together in one convenient location, along with most other services orthopedic patients typically need.



Genesis currently has orthopedic specialists for joint replacement surgery, hand surgery, sports medicine, sports medicine/physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic trauma surgery, physical and occupational rehabilitation and athletic trainer services. Two new surgeons will be joining the Genesis Orthopedic Group soon.



To learn more about Genesis Orthopedic Services, visit genesishcs.org/orthopedic.