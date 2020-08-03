A representative of Our Lady of Peace Elementary School, 40 E. Dominion Blvd., told Columbus police July 19 that someone had been entering school property in the early morning hours and moving the bases around on the school's baseball diamond, hiding them elsewhere on the grounds or, in one case, stealing them.

The school has video of someone removing the bases from the field, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A tow-truck driver told police he was towing a vehicle at 4:45 a.m. July 15 from the 100 block of Deland Avenue when someone exited a car and began throwing rocks at his truck.

The driver said he pulled over near North High Street and Westwood Avenue to call police, but the person from the car approached, called him a derogatory name and continued to throw rocks at his vehicle, shattering a window and cracking the windshield. The rocks also shattered the windshield of the car being towed, reports said.

The person left the scene before officers arrived, according to reports.

* A resident of the 100 block of Chase Road told police a known person stole $1,440 from him at 1:30 a.m. July 14.

Reports said the suspect, who was helping with housework at the victim's home, asked to borrow the victim's phone to send herself $14 via an app.

The victim gave his permission, but instead, the suspect sent herself $1,440 from the victim's account and then deleted the app from his phone and left the scene, according to reports.

* A business on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard reported a pair of thefts in the span of five days.

At 5:30 p.m. July 17, someone walked out of the business with fragrances worth $200, according to reports.

At 3:58 p.m. July 21, a person stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics from the business, reports said.

In both incidents, video of the suspects was captured, reports said. In the latter case, employees said the same suspect had stolen similar items from the store in the recent past.

* A man who lives on the 200 block of Garden Road told police he was awakened by a noise at his front door at 5 a.m. July 19.

When he investigated, he saw the door's deadbolt latch was bent, the door slightly ajar and someone standing just outside.

The person left the scene and did not enter the home, reports said.

Damage to the door was estimated at $20.

* A vehicle worth $17,000 was stolen from the 100 block of West North Broadway at 2 a.m. July 24, reports said.

The car was unlocked and the ignition key was inside, according to reports.

* An SUV worth $4,000 was stolen from the first block of East Tulane Road between 11:30 p.m. July 23 and 12:30 p.m. July 24, reports said.

* A resident of the 200 block of Crestview Road told police a bike worth $3,500, which was locked and attached to his car, was stolen from the backyard of his home between 10 p.m. July 5 and 8 a.m. July 6.

* A resident of the first block of East Kanawha Avenue lost $2,000 in a scam reported July 19.

The victim said someone claiming to represent a tech company called and asked for the money to be transferred to gift cards, the codes of which then were provided to the suspect over the phone.

* A resident of the 3000 block of Neil Avenue reported July 17 his neighbor had been harassing him.

The victim said his neighbor had accused him of breaking into his house, stealing his car, hacking into his phone and harassing his mother -- none of which are true, the victim said.

* A man who lives on the 200 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard reported July 24 his ex-girlfriend had stolen $238 cash and a pair of glasses worth $70 and refused to give them back.

* A road-rage incident that took place at 6:45 p.m. July 24 in a parking lot on the 5100 block of North High Street was reported by the victim, who was assaulted, and several witnesses.

* A man who lives on the first block of East Henderson Road reported July 21 his cellphone account had been used to purchase a $1,250 phone without his authorization.

The purchase was made at a store in California, according to reports.

* Someone stole $98 worth of laundry detergent from a store on the 3400 block of North High Street at 6:31 a.m. July 25, reports said.

* Someone broke into a vehicle parked on the first block of Crestview Road and stole its registration between 9:30 p.m. July 26 and 8:30 a.m. July 27, according to reports.