A woman returned home from a vacation at 2:06 p.m. July 27 to discover a break-in at her residence on the first block of East Stewart Avenue. Her car also had been stolen, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The woman told police her $1,000 work laptop computer, $500 worth of jewelry and her personal checkbook were gone, along with the vehicle of undetermined value.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* At 3:30 a.m. July 22 on the 900 block of South High Street, someone broke the rear passenger-side window of a truck and stole $3,000 worth of tools.

* Gunshots were reported at 3 p.m. July 23 on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue.

An unidentified customer of a nearby business gave officers a projectile that had been found in the parking lot.

There was no known damage to property in the surrounding area, the report said.

* A woman said she was assaulted at 6:48 p.m. July 23 at the intersection of South High and West Willow streets.

She told police the other person punched her in the face, causing a swollen upper lip. She declined medical treatment.