A resident of the 1100 block of Northwest Boulevard reported his car was stolen July 24.

The man told Grandview Heights police he heard his car being started around 1:28 a.m., and when he looked outside, he saw his vehicle being driven north on Northwest Boulevard.

The car is valued at $7,000, reports said.

In addition, a resident of the 1300 block of Fairview Avenue reported July 14 that his car valued at $13,381 was stolen when he was out of town for two weeks.

Construction work is taking place in the area, but the site manager told police no vehicles had been towed, reports said.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1100 block of West Second Avenue reported July 27 that two loaded 9mm magazines and a pair of sunglasses, together worth $280, had been stolen from his car.

* A man reported a gun valued at $335 was stolen July 14 from his vehicle while it was parked on the 900 block of Burr Avenue.

* A resident of the 900 block of Timberman Road told police three bicycles, a lawn mower and a toolbox, together worth $575, were stolen from his garage between 11 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. July 24.

* Officers responded at 12:12 p.m. July 25 to a parking garage on the 900 block of Dorchester Way on a theft report.

There, a man reported that while he was running laps on the garage's roof, someone stole $200 in cash from his bag.

* An employee of a business on the 1000 block of Yard Street reported July 15 a table valued at $1,299 had been stolen overnight from an outdoor patio.