A New Boston, Ohio, family staying in Grove City reported thefts from their car and hotel room occurred between 5:30 and 7 p.m. July 25.

The father told police the family went out to dinner at a restaurant on the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive. When they returned to their car, they discovered a bag containing clothing and a wallet containing $60 in cash were missing.

They returned to their hotel on the 4100 block of Marlane Drive.

The man said that later that night, he and his daughter went to take their medication and found six bottles of medication and $2,000 in cash were missing from a bag.

They realized the wallet taken earlier that evening contained a room key, which had their room number on it.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* The property-services coordinator for South-Western City Schools reported four juveniles vandalized a garden area July 22 at Monterey Elementary School, 3811 Hoover Road.

Surveillance video showed the four boys arriving on bicycles at 6:40 p.m. at the school. The video showed them cutting down landscaping with knives, pulling plants from the ground, eating some vegetables and throwing other vegetables at the building.

Staff at Brookpark Middle School were able to identify two of the boys on the video, and when police went to one boy's house, they found him and two other suspects at the house. All three admitted their involvement. The fourth student was identified, and when police contacted him, he also admitted to being involved.

All four students were charged with criminal damaging through Franklin County Juvenile Court.

* A Lewis Center woman told police July 23 that a Grove City woman was refusing to hand over property that belongs to her.

The victim said she and another person had been storing items in a Columbus storage facility. When they ended their connection in January, she went to the storage facility and found the items had been removed.

She contacted the other person, who told her his girlfriend, the Grove City woman, had removed the items and brought them to her house on the 3300 block of Gateway Lakes Drive.

The victim told police she contacted Columbus police at the time who told her the items were considered communal property, and because they were not taken against the person's wishes, there was no theft offense.

The other person died June 4. The victim said she saw her items listed for sale on an online site June 5. She said she contacted the Grove City woman, who refused to return her property without payment.

The Lewis Center woman said the items belonging to her include a stroller, a car seat, a television, a children's wagon and a rare doll with accessories. The doll was manufactured in Germany and is valued at $2,000.

The woman said she contacted Columbus police again and was told because the other person had died, her items were no longer considered communal, but they could not take the theft report because the woman lives in Grove City.

* An employee of a business on the 4000 block of Gantz Road reported an exterior air conditioning unit, valued at $1,150, was stolen between 7 p.m. July 17 and 8 a.m. July 20 while the business was closed.