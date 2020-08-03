CALCUTTA — Nearly three years to the day, Gene Post and I were back on Little Beaver Creek in eastern Ohio kayaking and fishing for smallmouth bass.



In 2017, Post and I rented kayaks from Beaver Creek Kayak Company for a 4-mile float down the remote stretch of the stream that ends at the Ohio River. It was the trip that cemented the idea of us each getting a kayak. I ended up with a tandem kayak, so on this trip, my brother Don was along.



After an hour and a half of driving, we turned onto Grimms Bridge Road outside of Calcutta and made our way downhill to the river, where we unloaded the kayaks. Don stayed, and fished, at Grimms Bridge while Post and I drove to the Ohioville Borough Boat Ramp (actually in Pennsylvania) to drop off my truck, and then drove back to Grimms Bridge to start our trip.



On the drive back, I told Post that this was one of those days, and spots, where you just have to enjoy the experience, and not worry about catching fish, as I was so pumped to be back on Little Beaver Creek.



The creek, you see, is not like other streams in Ohio, where there are houses and farmland along its banks. At least not once you get past Grimms Bridge. You would think you’re on a Canadian fly-in trip as signs of human activity are far and few between.



It is, though, the kind of creek that the local folks know well, and have carved out paths to the best swimming hole on the river, where a rope swing is tied high in a tree. At the put-in, you’ll find remnants of a campfire, and early in the evening on a hot summer night, maybe a few folks swimming.



The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System describes Little Beaver Creek this way: "Little Beaver Creek represents some of the most rugged and wildest land in Ohio. Forested to a width of over a mile in places, this stream is home of the endangered hellbender (large aquatic salamander) and retains its original aquatic community. From ridges topping over 200 feet, there are breathtaking views of the valley below."



The National Wild Scenic Rivers Act was signed in 1968, and the Little Miami River in southern Ohio was the state’s first waterway to be so designated in 1973. Little Beaver Creek followed two years later.



Historically, the river is a good smallmouth bass fishery, and because it dumps into the Ohio River, you may also catch walleye and sauger, drum, catfish, largemouth bass and rock bass. Little Beaver Creek also has its share of carp and suckers.



Back in 2017, I caught 13 smallies and two saugers on my trip, and was hoping to exceed those numbers this time.



Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.



With the dry summer we have been having, the water levels and flow rate are low throughout Ohio, and Little Beaver Creek is no exception. The deep pools that held game fish last time were only sporting drum, catfish and suckers this time, and skittish ones at that. Adding to the difficulty of catching fish was the crystal-clear water, which meant long casts or fishing fast water were the only ways to entice fish to bite.



The fish we did catch mainly came in shady run-outs at the end of rapids. The biggest problem, though, was that the water was so low, we had to walk our kayaks over rock and rubble a good deal of the trip. It seemed like we "hiked" more of the river than we kayaked it. It took some of the fun out of the trip, but it was definitely a good workout.



We should have checked the stream gauge data before going. We did check when we got home, and noted that that day’s 64.1 cubic feed per second flow was too little. The river was also sitting at less than 2.5 feet at the monitoring station. After Saturday’s rain, the river was up to 431 CFS and 3.75 feet. You can find the information at: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/oh/nwis/uv?site_no=03109500



I did manage to hook into a decent largemouth bass near the end of the trip in the deeper section of the creek as it approaches the Ohio River. Be warned, though, that if you fish this section of Little Beaver Creek, that last bit of the river is in Pennsylvania, and you’ll need a Pa. license to legally fish it. You will know you’re getting close to the state line when the water clarity changes, the stream gets deeper and the current slows down.



If you want to fish, kayak, canoe or wade a river and have the chance of having it all to yourself, consider Little Beaver Creek.



