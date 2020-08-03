Leaving the scene of an accident resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Columbus man after he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to a New Albany Police Department incident report, officers responded at 8:04 p.m. July 22 to Thompson and Johnstown roads on the report of a hit-skip accident on Thompson Road.

The man admitted to police he was intoxicated, according to reports.

He was arrested for OVI and taken to New Albany's temporary holding facility, where he was held until Columbus police could pick him up on an active domestic-violence warrant.

In other recent New Albany police reports:

A resident of the 7400 block of Lambton Park Road at 1:09 p.m. July 22 reported a safe had been broken into.

* A 21-year-old Columbus woman was issued citations for drug abuse and possession or use of a controlled substance after she was stopped for a traffic violation at 11:09 p.m. July 21 at state Route 161 West and Beech Road.

* A stolen political sign was reported at 1:47 p.m. July 21 on the 7400 block of Bevelhymer Road.

* A 29-year-old Westerville man was charged with OVI after police responded at 7:19 p.m. July 20 to state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62 on the report of a reckless driver.