David J. Baker, a former Reynoldsburg teacher and 1988 Reynoldsburg High School graduate, will return to the district this month as assistant superintendent.

The Reynoldsburg Board of Education voted unanimously July 21 to hire Baker at an annual salary of $121,000. His contract is effective Aug. 1, 2020 through July 31, 2022.

"This is truly a full-circle moment for me," Baker said. "It is an honor to serve the district in which not only did my teaching and administrative careers begin but also from which I received my K-12 education. I look forward to partnering with the Reynoldsburg learning community to continue the excellence that is Reynoldsburg City Schools."

Baker has served as the executive director of the Center for Student Supports at the Ohio Department of Education since 2019.

He also has worked for Columbus City Schools and Westerville City Schools. He taught mathematics at Reynoldsburg High School from 1993 to 1999 and served as the school's vice principal from 1999 to 2005.

Baker earned a bachelor's degree in education from Miami University and a master's in educational policy and leadership from Ohio State University. He lives east Columbus with his husband and their three dogs.

Baker will start work in the district Monday, Aug. 10, according to Valerie Wunder, communication director. He replaces Kimberly Halley, who resigned effective July 31. Halley is going to Buckeye Valley Local Schools, where she will be assistant superintendent, Wunder said.

