Officers responding to a report of a theft at 2:16 p.m. July 18 at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest arrested a 48-year-old Columbus woman on multiple charges.

The woman was charged with theft, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 52-year-old man, also of Columbus, was taken into custody in connection with the same incident and charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 47-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges shortly after 5:51 p.m. July 22 after police were called to a domestic disturbance on the 1200 block of York Road.

* Officers arrested a 35-year-old Reynoldsburg man on OVI charges after responding to a disturbance on the 8400 block of Sunlight Drive shortly after midnight July 22.

A 37-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on assault and aggravated-burglary charges after officers responded to the 1500 block of Haft Drive at 7:44 p.m. July 19.

* Officers arrested a 46-year-old Reynoldsburg man on OVI charges shortly after 2:37 a.m. July 17 after being called about a suspicious car at a gas station on the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue.

* A 67-year-old woman reported her apartment on the 6500 block of Steinway Drive was burglarized between 2 a.m. and 2:17 p.m. July 17. According to police reports, the front door had been kicked in.

* A 20-year-old Columbus man was arrested on OVI charges after police responded at 8:27 p.m. July 17 to a reported overdose at a grocery store on the 6500 block of East Main Street.