Even a demanding craft-brew enthusiast would have to admit Beerhead Bar & Eatery, 6294 E. Dublin-Granville Road, covers an impressive amount of territory.

Part of the Hamilton Quarter mixed-use development in Columbus, just west of New Albany, Beerhead offers 365 beers, 50 of which are in constant rotation on tap.

"The idea behind the concept and location is to be the neighborhood craft-beer bar," general manager Jarod Klever said.

The franchise is owned by Eric Engelke, Jim Maclellan and Aaron Rasmussen of Three 30 Ventures LLC, which also owns and operates locations in Avon and Concord in northeastern Ohio.

The Columbus location has a spacious interior, with large-screen televisions behind the bar and garage doors separating the patio from the dining room. Even with social-distancing requirements, the interior seats 100, Klever said.

Beerhead focuses on American craft beer, but choices also span the globe.

"I would definitely say we pay respect to Old World breweries in Germany and Belgium," Klever said. "We choose our beer by style. It's not specific to any brewery, local or national."

One thing separating Beerhead from some of its craft-brew competitors is its kitchen.

"It came about just by demand," Klever said.

The menu features sandwiches and wraps, chicken wings, quesadillas and salads.

Pizzas are made using house-tossed dough, with 10 signature choices plus build-your-own options. Beerhead also offers a "barbarian" pretzel, served with a dark-beer mustard dip, New Belgium craft-beer cheese and a secret house "awesome sauce."

"It's casual," Klever said of the menu. "It's all food that goes well with beer."

Beerhead also offers wine and cocktails.

"It's next level," Klever said of Beerhead. "You take several craft-beer bars, add some good food, add a great patio and you have the best of all worlds."

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. For information call 614-289-3226.

====

Chicken Salad Chick has opened its second central Ohio location at 6304 E. Dublin-Granville Road in a building next to Beerhead.

The restaurant is known for many styles of chicken salad, from savory to spicy.

Jen Crichfield is the local franchisee.

====

A new kind of dining, reminiscent of the supper-club days, will emerge at the former Old Spot, 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview Heights.

Tony Tanner and Matt Evans, who closed Old Spot about a month ago, are opening Cleaver in its stead.

It will start out offering two seatings per night, with 20 people at each seating.

Executive chef Jay Kleven, formerly of Rockmill Tavern, will serve six- to eight-course meals made with whatever fresh ingredients he can find, Tanner said.

The menu will be meat-centered, with beef, chicken, lamb and other selections coming from Butcher & Grocery, owned by Tanner and Evans and located just a few storefronts away. Produce and cheese will come from Ohio farms.

The first dinner party is planned for Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8. Dinner party evenings are slated for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until the restaurant can fully open, Tanner said. Tickets will be sold through Eventbrite.

The ongoing threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus has made it difficult for all operators because they don't know how many customers to expect day-to-day, Tanner said.

"We're excited about this," he said. "Other people in the industry know how tough it is to get guests in the door. You can't plan anything, so this will give us control of everything."

