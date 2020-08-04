Almost all students from kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear face masks this academic year, and fall school sports still remain up in the air.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Aug. 4 said he and the Ohio Department of Health will issue a new student mask order that will provide exemptions for some students, including those with disabilities. Last month, DeWine announced teachers and other school employees would be required to wear face coverings.

Without masks and other COVID-19 coronavirus safety requirements, schools could face trouble reopening, and students would not get the chance to pursue their aspirations, the governor said.

When it comes to school sports and other extracurricular activities, DeWine said he simply doesn’t know what the fall will hold. Their status, the governor said, will depend on the level of community spread of COVID-19 in each reach of the state.

