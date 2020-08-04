The Streetsboro Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Streetsboro High School auditorium, 8585 Route 14.



The board will discuss and approve the restart plan, remote learning resolution, Rocket Digital Academy tuition moratorium for the 2020-21 school year, student start date, a memorandum of understanding for hiring a principle, hiring for open positions for the 2020-21 school year and will hold an executive session to consider employment.



Those wishing to view the meeting electronically can do so at https://www.scsrockets.org or https://www.scsrockets.org/c/district-news/.



Those attending in person must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from all other attendees.