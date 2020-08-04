Following the recommendations of Columbus Public Health during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Worthington Schools leaders have decided to resume classes for the 2020-21 academic year with remote learning only and have suspended all extracurricular activities, according to July 30 and Aug. 3 blog posts by Superintendent Trent Bowers.

Classes still are expected to begin Aug. 31, Bowers wrote in the July 30 post.

“With this updated guidance from public health, Worthington Schools will begin the school year on Aug. 31 in our remote-learning phase,” he wrote July 30. “For the stability of both families and teachers we plan to stay in this remote stage for the first quarter of the (20)20-21 academic year, which ends Oct. 30.

“We’ll reassess our ability to return to in-person schooling by Oct. 15 with public-health officials but would not make any change in our teaching mode before Nov. 2.

“In addition, based upon recommendations from public health – all athletic, band and extracurricular activities will need to be suspended at the end of today’s activities.”

As superintendent, Bowers said, he had the authority to make such decisions.

“In Worthington we’ve chosen to follow the public-health recommendations,” Bowers wrote Aug. 3. “Some of our community members who have provided feedback appreciate this stance. Others have called me names and questioned whether I really care about kids.”

For more information, go to worthington.k12.oh.us.

