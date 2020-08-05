MILLERSBURG — To borrow a phrase from Monty Python's comedy troupe, and now for something completely different. The 97th edition of the Holmes County Fair opens on Monday, Aug. 10, and the one thing that is certain about this year’s fair is that it is going to be different.



No carnival rides; no grandstand events; no commercial vendors; no admission charge.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the state of Ohio recently mandated that only Junior Fair activities are allowed to take place.



"The Holmes County Fair Board is making changes to the 2020 fair schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," said President Kerry Taylor. "The health and safety of fair patrons, exhibitors, vendors and staff is a top priority as the board balances conducting a fair during this time."



This is the third different set of mandates and regulations set forth by the governor’s office.



The Holmes County Fair Board committed earlier this year to have at least a Junior Fair, even if it had to be done virtually. Just as the board was going to approve the schedule at the June meeting, the governor lifted the restrictions on fairs and plans were made to hold a full fair.



However, as fairs were held across the state and a bump in Coronavirus cases caused concern, in late July the Ohio Department of Health and the governor’s office banned carnival rides and grandstand events, sending the board back to square one and its original plan for a Junior Fair.



"Although we are sad that we can’t welcome back our commercial vendors this year, we are excited to let you know that you can all still get your fair food fix with over 20 food vendors," Taylor said. "Even if you aren’t joining us for a show, please swing in to support our great food vendors by grabbing breakfast, lunch or supper."



Plans are still in the works for a drive-thru food event.



Shows will begin Monday morning with poultry judging and a new dog show, and will run through Friday night’s livestock auction. The crowning of this year’s king and queen takes place Monday at 5 p.m.



There will be no admission fee to enter the fairgrounds this year.



"We welcome the public into the fair to support the kids’ hard work on their projects by viewing their animals or supporting them at the livestock auction," Taylor said. "And of course, don’t forget to enjoy some delicious food."



One of the major events of the fair annually is the livestock sale, which will proceed as normal on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 13 and 14, beginning at 4:30, in the Exposition Center at Harvest Ridge.



The board extended an invitation in a letter to the community:



"The Holmes County Senior Fair Board and Livestock Sale Committee would like to invite everyone to come out and support the Holmes County 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors at the 2020 Junior Fair Livestock Sale. As in past years, processing will be available for all animals purchased," Secretary Tara Sheldon said.



"We would also like to take this opportunity to extend our most sincere thanks and gratitude to the local meat processors — Sugar Valley Meats, Stan’s Meats, Shreve Meats, Canaan Meats and Pleasant Valley Poultry — for again reserving processing time out of their extremely busy schedules to allow these animals to be slaughtered and processed," Sheldon said. "As one plant owner said to me when we were working out the finer points of making this sale happen. ‘It’s all about being part of the community.’ And we, as a 4-H community, appreciate that very much."