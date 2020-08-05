ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont College announces that their Board of Trustees had named Mrs. Elizabeth Gates Chairperson and Dr. Mark Macri Vice Chairperson for the 2020/21 academic year.



The nominations were made at the June 25 board meeting. Each year, the Board elects two trustees to serve as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson.



Mrs. Gates has served as Chairperson of the Board since 2000. This is Dr. Marci’s first term as Vice Chairperson. He replaces Mr. William Hunkler of Barnesville, who previously served as Vice Chair since 2003; he remains on the College Board of Trustees.



"I want to congratulate Mrs. Gates and Dr. Macri on being named Chairperson and Vice Chairperson on the Belmont College Board of Trustees," said Dr. Paul Gasparro, president. "They have been powerful and thoughtful forces on our Board and we are so thankful for their dedication to the College and our students."



Mrs. Gates has served on the Belmont College Board of Trustees since 1995. She is Vice President of Advisory Services at Omni Strategic Technologies. Mrs. Gates Co-Founded HGO Technology, Inc. in 1986, which was one of three companies merged to form Omni Strategic Technologies in 2014. She holds a M.A. in Mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh and a B.S. in Mathematics from Wheeling Jesuit University. She has also served as Chairperson of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) Executive Committee.



Dr. Macri has served on the Belmont College Board of Trustees since 2011. He is a Physical Therapist in private practice in St. Clarsville. He established Belmont Physical Therapy in 1982 where he continues to practice today. He is board certified in Orthopedic Physical Therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. Dr. Marci earned his DPT in Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine, Masters in Orthopedic Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from The Ohio State University.