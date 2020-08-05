In this year of compromise, COVID-19 has presented opportunities to reflect and see the world through different lenses. Locally, Barnesville residents and visitors are greeted by the beauty of the downtown business district punctuated by beautiful blooming flowers.
This annual community project of the Barnesville Chamber of Commerce consists of 50 hanging baskets adorning decorative streetlights and six concrete ground planters.
The most recent chamber newsletter reports the flower arrangements were designed by Fruits of Life nursery. Village Hardware and Rental provided the lift while village employees – Jason Martin, Chase Thompson, Dylan Bostaph, Jay McEndree, Harold Sturgeon, Al Neiswonger and Tyler Lake – were joined by downtown building owner Travis Kaiser, to place the baskets.
Basket and planter sponsors this year include:
Astoria Place of Barnesville
Avenues of Barnesville
Barnesville American Legion, Post 168, Ladies Auxiliary & Squadron and Post 168 Sons of the Legion
Barnesville Chamber of Commerce
Barnesville Community Foundation
Barnesville Do It Best Hardware
Barnesville Education Foundation
Barnesville Exempted Village School District
Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
Barnesville Veterinary Services in Memory of Terry Long
Barnesville Vision Center
Greg & Kathy Batts
Bennoc, Inc.
Blue Moon Tavern
Braido Memorials
Campbell Plumly Milburn Funeral Home
Cheffy Drugs
Flag Floors of Barnesville
Fruits of Life
In Memory of Bob and Andy Gearling by Charlie & Sharon Gearling
Hazlett, Burt & Watson, Inc.
Joe’s Tires, LLC
Joe’s Tire Commercial
Roger and Sally Johnson
Jim & Judy Jones
Tracy & Betty Knox in Memory of Walt Knox
William Knox, CPA
Lemunyon Family
In Memory of Irene Marmie by the Marmie Family
Tim & Liz McKelvey
Dan & Kathy Messenger and Family in Memory of Granddaughter Elle
Tom & Nancy Murphy in Honor of Our Family
Ohio Hills Health Services in Memory of Bill & Kay Chaney
Paula Rowlands in Memory of Curtis Elder
Becky Steele-Watkins-Stanly-Fuller & Avon Products
In Memory of Emery & Vivian Stewart
Sulek & Dutton Real Estate
Dick Thomas in Memory of Althea Thomas
Triple B Trucking, Inc.
Village of Barnesville
Village Hardware & Rental
David & Martha Ward in Honor of Dot Witherow (100 years old)
Kathryn Welch in Memory of Thomas Welch
Small Town Outdoor Services, Inc. – Sam, Stacey, Evan & Diane Wells in Memory of Chip VanCuren
WesBanco
Woodsfield Savings Bank
Group 1: Hissom’s Service Center and Bricker & Eckler
Group 2: Jean Davies, Sue Hanlon, Marsha & Tim Parkinson, Sandy Saffield, Polly Sawvell
Group 3: John & Mary Ann Cheffy, Chuck & Sue Phifer
Group 4: Smitty’s Septic Service & Dave Cook Contracting in Memory of Don & Tom Cook