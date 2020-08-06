Sheetz is not wasting any time making its mark in central Ohio, particularly near Hilliard, where the Pennsylvania-based company made plans known for a second location in western Franklin County in as many months.

The Far West Side Area Commission on July 28 unanimously recommended approval of a rezoning application that would allow Sheetz to build its signature gas station, convenience store and restaurant at 2625 Hilliard-Rome Road. The location would be on 2.4 acres at the northwest corner of Hilliard-Rome and Roberts roads in Columbus, just south of Hilliard’s city limits.

The case will advance to the Columbus Development Commission for consideration and ultimately to Columbus City Council, said Debi Hampton, vice chair of the Far West Side Area Commission.

The rezoning would designate the land for the Sheetz as a commercial planned development instead of a C-4 commercial district.

The 2.435-acre site would be removed from a 6.4-acre parcel and rezoned to allow for the construction of a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating and a convenience store with drive-up window service and fuel sales, according to the rezoning application.

The facility would be 6,077 square feet, with seven double-sided fuel dispensers, the application said.

Kelley Arnold, zoning chair of the Far West Side Area Commission, said she anticipates the Columbus Development Commission would hear the case in September because the case was not scheduled to be heard Thursday, Aug. 13, by the commission.

“It will be built on part of an empty lot that will improve the look (of the site),” Hampton said.

Far West Side Area Commission members were pleased the developer plans an additional access point on Hilliard-Rome Road, providing two ingresses on Hilliard-Rome Road along with a single entrance from Roberts Road, Hampton said.

“The proposed development of a Sheetz restaurant and fuel station is a good addition to our community and is relatively consistent with the usage for the area,” Arnold said.

However, she said, she does have concerns about the additional traffic it would generate and called attention to needed infrastructure improvements.

“We do have concerns regarding the driveway connections at Roberts Road due to the proximity to the intersection with Hilliard-Rome Road, nearby existing driveway entrances and the narrowing of the roadway just to the west,” Arnold said. “This is a stretch of the roadway that is long overdue for safety improvements and will bear monitoring for any impact.”

The approval of the Hilliard-Rome Road site comes a few weeks after the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission approved a Sheetz location on the site of the shuttered Max & Erma’s Restaurant at 4279 Cemetery Road.

On July 9, commission members voted 6-1 to approve a conditional-use permit, which will not require further consideration by Hilliard City Council, according to Hilliard city planner John Talentino.

Developers still must present a building plan for the proposed Sheetz.

Sheetz, a family-run company which opened in 1952 and is based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, operates more than 500 stores throughout Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the company’s website.

It is known for made-to-order food and specialty drinks that customers order via touch screens or apps.

Sarah Gold, who represents Skilken Gold Real Estate Development, the applicant and the developer for both projects, told Hilliard officials July 9 that Sheetz “has roots in the food industry” and will provide a sit-down restaurant at the site that seats up to 30 people.

“We serve fuel as a convenience,” Gold said. “We believe we are providing another restaurant for people to frequent.”

Gold said “we are working on a handful” of other Sheetz locations in central Ohio.

Other known locations of interest include northwest Columbus on Bethel Road, Delaware County and Obetz.

