Five amendments to Westerville’s City Charter will be considered by voters in the Nov. 3 general election.

The Franklin County Board of Elections announced Aug. 5 the issues that have been certified for the ballot.

Charter Review Committee Chairman Larry Jenkins, a former council member, said the proposed amendments are mostly updates to recognize modern technologies in communication methods or to update the charter to match current state law or processes.

The amendments will appear as one ballot initiative. They include:

• Updating the meeting and general posting/communication requirements to reflect more modern forms of communication which would allow for electronic notices and removal of antiquated “posting” requirements.

• Clarify that certain types of legislative action, generally those of a temporary, informal or ceremonial action (including motions), are effective immediately. The charter specifies that except for certain identified types, ordinances and resolutions shall be effective 30 days after passing.

• Move council members terms’ start date to Jan. 1, which better matches standard government operation and citizens’ expectation. Council members’ current terms begin Dec. 1 after the election and end Nov. 30 at the end of their four-year term.

• Adjust recall procedures to follow state statute.

Allow Personnel Review Board members to also serve on other boards.

Christa Dickey, Westerville’s community affairs director, said every 10 years, a charter review commission is appointed to review Westerville’s “constitution.”

For more information, go to westerville.org/charter.

