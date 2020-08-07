Two people recently were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for suspected drug overdoses, according to Delaware police reports.

A woman was transported from a residence on South Sandusky Street at 2:58 p.m. Aug. 1, reports said. Another person was taken to the hospital from East Winter Street at 7:27 p.m. July 29, according to reports.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A controlled substance was found during a call at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 1 on the 100 block of London Road, reports said.

* Animals at large were reported at 1:48 p.m. July 31 on the first block of Neil Street and at 3:15 p.m. July 24 on the first block of Somerset Road.

* A motorist was charged with vehicle trespass and littering on the first block of Equestrian Way, in a reported incident at 4:45 a.m. July 28.

* A motorist was charged with possession of narcotics at 12:59 a.m. July 24 on the first block of West William Street, reports said.