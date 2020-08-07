Voters in Groveport will decide two amendments to the city charter on Nov. 3.

The city filed with the Franklin County Board of Elections by the board's Aug. 5 deadline for issues to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

One revision, if approved, would change the name of “recreation and parks” to “recreation parks and facilities management” under Article 6, which discusses the city administrator’s powers and duties.

The other amendment would ensure that bonds and notes, as well as federal and state grants and loans, are considered appropriations under Article 3, which details City Council’s approval of expenditures. Appropriations would take effect immediately rather than in 30 days after council’s approval.

Under the city's current charter, the issuance of bonds or receipt of federal and/or state loans wouldn't be considered an appropriation. That means that with any legislation related to bonds or such loans, council must suspend rules and approve it as an emergency measure. According to the city's charter, under Article 4.06, emergency measures may not take effect for 30 days, thereby allowing time for a possible referendum.

As an appropriation, however, such legislation could be approved after one reading and take effect immediately.

