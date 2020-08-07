Hilliard will not have a Veterans Day parade Nov. 11.

Thomas Rowe, commander of the William R. Schnug Memorial Post 614, announced Friday, Aug. 7, that Hilliard’s American Legion could not safely stage the parade during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot expose veterans and the public to any possible chance of getting COVID,” Rowe said.

However, the American Legion still plans to offer the free bean-and-cornbread dinner at its post, an event that usually is paired with the parade.

The details of the dinner, including its time and location, will be announced when they are decided, Rowe said.

Hilliard has been one of a handful of central Ohio communities to hold a parade on Veterans Day each year, doing so since 1984 when then-mayor Roger Reynolds offered to allow the American Legion’s 12th District to march in Hilliard without the requirement of a permit.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4931 traditionally has participated in the American Legion’s district parade along with representatives of Hilliard’s three high schools and other organizations.

