The New Albany-Plain Local School District will delay the start of its academic year to Sept. 8.

During a special meeting Aug. 7, the school board voted 5-0 to approve a resolution for the new plan and voted 5-0 to approve the updated school calendar.

Superintendent Michael Sawyers said the delay was necessary to allow more time to look at health data.

Classes previously were slated to start Aug. 31.

Sept. 8 also would mark the start of school for students in the district’s virtual-learning program, Sawyers said.

For in-person learning, 25% to 50% of students would be in a building at a time, rotating every other day in two groups in a hybrid model, Sawyers said.

Depending on the success of the first week and barring any new health information, Sept. 14 would mark the full-time return of students to buildings, Sawyers said. If needed, the district would have the option to instead continue the hybrid model for another week, he said.

The district plans no later than Sept. 2 to update families on the plan for Sept. 21 and beyond, Sawyers said.

“You have to be prepared at any point to transition, based on a health order, to e-learning,” Sawyers said.

