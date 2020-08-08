A fourth car dealership has been added to actor Mark Wahlberg's business portfolio in Columbus.

The deal comes about a month after Wahlberg and his business partner, Jay Feldman, acquired two other central Ohio auto dealerships.

Wahlberg's latest acquisition is Jack Maxton Chevrolet, 700 E. Dublin-Granville Road in Worthington. The location will be renamed Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Worthington and is positioned on 10 acres with 60,000 square feet of showroom, service and parts space. The dealership has 40 service bays.

"The people of Columbus have been good to us," Wahlberg said in a statement. "This latest acquisition just strengthens our roots and deepens our bond with the market."

The Maxton dealership is the second Chevrolet franchise for Wahlberg, making the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group the largest Chevy dealer in Columbus.

"The Maxton name has been on that Chevy dealership for 90 years," said Jeff Mauk, former owner of Jack Maxton Chevrolet, in a statement. "I know the current and future customers are in good hands with Mark and Jay at the helm."

Last month, Wahlberg and Feldman procured Mark Wahlberg Buick GMC and Mark Wahlberg Airstream & RV from the Haydocy auto group to go along with their 2018 inaugural location, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, formerly Bobby Layman Chevrolet. Those three dealerships are on on West Broad Street in Columbus.

The four Mark Wahlberg dealerships have been hiring for several key sales and service positions in Columbus.

